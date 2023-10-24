Nawaz Sharif gets bail in Toshakhana case

The accountability court on Tuesday granted bail to former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif in the Toshakhana case.

Nawaz Sharif is accused of allegedly obtaining luxury vehicles from the treasury (Toshakhana) by paying 15 per cent of the actual price.

In 2020, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was declared ‘proclaimed offender’ in the Toshakhana reference by an accountability court and his permanent arrest warrant was also issued for his continued non-appearance.

The former three-time prime minister, whose arrest warrant was suspended on October 19, days before his arrival in Pakistan on Tuesday surrendered before the court of Judge Muhammad Bashir in the Toshakhana case.

The NAB was directed not to arrest former prime minister until October 24 (today).

The accountability court judge after marking the attendance of Nawaz Sharif allowed him to leave the court premises.

The former prime minister has been granted bail in the Toshakhana case against a surety bond of Rs1 million.

Earlier, NAB prosecutor in the court’s hearing didn’t oppose the petition against arrest warrant of the former prime minister in Toshakhana reference in the accountability court conducted by Judge Mohammad Bashir.