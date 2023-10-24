Saturday, October 28, 2023
Nawaz to steer country out of challenges: Khurram

Nawaz to steer country out of challenges: Khurram
APP
October 24, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -  The senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Monday said that Nawaz Sharif will contest the next elections to steer the country out of present challenges. The PML-N Chief will complete all legal procedures before contesting the general elections, he said while talking to a private television channel. Nawaz Sharif had served the nation as Prime Minister after winning three elections in the past, he said. The PML-N Chief will be the candidate for the next PM after forming the government with heavy mandate, he claimed. In reply to a question about favor to Imran Khan in court trial, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), leader had a practice to avoid court trial in many cases. Meanwhile, senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Qamar Zaman Kaira while talking to a private television channel said that Ex PM Nawaz Sharif had to face hard time in jail due to cases filed by rival party.

APP

