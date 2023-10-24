Nawaz trying to become Nelson Mandela: Elahi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi, who is currently incarcerated, made a sarcastic comment directed at PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.

During his interactions with journalists at the Gujranwala and Islamabad courts on Tuesday, Elahi humorously likened Nawaz Sharif's aspirations to become a "Nelson Mandela."

Nawaz had recently returned to Pakistan after a self-imposed exile of four years in London. Elahi suggested that Nawaz should first hold his brother, Shehbaz Sharif, accountable for the surging inflation in the country.

Elahi pointed out that during the 16-month tenure of prime minister Shehbaz Sharif's Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, they failed to fulfill their promises to the public, leaving behind a substantial fiscal deficit and high inflation.

When asked about upcoming elections, the PTI president stated that the caretaker government would need to oversee the electoral process, expressing confidence in his party's popularity.

Elahi strongly criticised the previous PDM-led government, highlighting the severe economic hardship faced by the people, which, he claimed, had even driven some to consider suicide.

He noted that the election date would be determined by the Supreme Court and emphasised that Sharif would not be able to manipulate the upcoming elections, asserting that election rigging was not even a possibility.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi extended Parvez Elahi's judicial remand in the Judicial Complex attack case until November 21.