Nestlé Pakistan announces appointment of new board members

ISLAMABAD-Nestlé Pakistan has appointed two new directors to its board, Angelo Giardini as Non-Executive Director, and Romana Abdullah as Independent Director.

Joselito Jr Avanceña, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Pakistan said, “On behalf of our Board of Directors, we are glad to announce Angelo and Romana as new members of the board. Angelo has a deep understanding of Nestlé in multiple markets around the world, while Romana has an impressive background in prestigious local and international firms. We are looking forward to their valuable contribution to the board.”

Angelo brings with him wealth of experience of working in Europe, India, and China across different businesses like dairy, confectionery, ice cream, food, and water. He is currently Regional Manager for Africa, Middle East and South Asia. Angelo was also part of the launch of global brand Nestlé Pure Life, two decades ago in Pakistan, in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore. He has a Bachelors of Business Administration, Finance, General from University of Commerciale ‘Luigi Bocconi’, Italy.

Romana Abdullah is the co-founder and CEO of Hopscotch, a kidswear brand she started in 2014. She serves on the boards of Systems Limited and Karandaaz and was selected as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum in 2016. Romana has also worked at MCB, Soneri Bank, the Boston Consulting Group and Merrill Lynch Investment Banking in New York. She has a BSc in Financial Engineering from Princeton University and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.