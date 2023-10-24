New fleet of buses reach Karachi

Former Sindh transport minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Inam Memon announced that a new fleet of buses, part of the People’s Bus Service (Phase 2), has reached Karachi from China.

Taking to Twitter, the minister shared that the brand new buses will hit the city’s roads in

These buses were acquired by the Sindh Government, led by PPP, following the directives of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said Sharjeel.

Initially, in the second phase of the People’s Bus Service, 30 buses have now arrived in Karachi.

Karachi –Pakistan’s largest city is grappling with a severe shortage of passenger buses as just over 1,000 buses are currently operational in the port city, the World Bank report showed.

This startling revelation was made by officials from the Sindh government’s transport department during a briefing to Caretaker Finance, Planning, and Development Minister Muhammad Younus Dagha on Karachi transport problems.

According to the report, presented before the interim transport minister, a total of 15,000 buses are needed for the comprehensive transport system of Karachi while currently only 1029 buses are operational on city roads including 240 buses of People’s Bus Service, 100 buses of BRT, and 689 old buses operated by private sector.