‘Nusrat Bhutto symbol of sympathy, patience, courage’

HYDERABAD - Pakistan Peoples’ Party leader Aajiz Dhamrah has said that Begum Nusrat Bhutto was a symbol of sympathy, patience and courage and she did not hesitate from any sacrifice to strengthen democracy in the country. In a message on the 12th death anniversary of Begum Nusrat Bhutto, he said that she was a brave lady who led a historical movement in the country for the restoration of the democratic system and to ensure the rights of Pakistani people. He said that after the tragic death of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, she struggled for the rights of people.