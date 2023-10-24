Pacers put Karachi Whites in control after batters run riot in QeAT Final

LAHORE - Pacers Mir Hamza and Shahnawaz Dahani strengthened Karachi Whites’ command on the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QeAT) 2023/24 final as they reduced Faisalabad to 76/4 after piling up a mammoth 543. Faisalabad lost four wickets in their first-innings reply to Karachi Whites of the QEAT 2023/24 final finishing day two at 76-4, trailing by 467 runs. Muhammad Irfan Khan and Ali Shan were the two unbeaten batters for Faisalabad at the close of play. Mohammad Huraira, Taimoor Sultan, Ali Waqas and Asif Ali were the four Faislabad batters to be sent back to the pavilion. Taimoor was caught by Ghazi Ghouri off the bowling of Shahnawaz Dahani for a sevenball duck while Huraira made 17 off 52 balls. Huraira’s partnership with Ali Waqas yielded 34 runs off 78 deliveries. Mir Hamza successfully tore into the partnership, bowling out Huraira in the 16th over and claimed Waqas’ scalp in the 18th over, ending his run at 27 (44). Right-handed batter Asif Ali made three off 24 while Irfan and Ali Shan continued were not out at 12 and nine, respectively. Earlier in the day Saim Ayub, who was riding high from his double century on the first day managed to add only three more runs before being caught by Ali Shan off the bowling of Khurram Shahzad. Later, Karachi Whites captain Sarfaraz Ahmed contributed with an important 45 off 67 balls. Omair Bin Yousuf and Ghazi Ghourifailed to make an impact while Test veteran Asad Shafiq managed 25 (47). Noman Ali lost his wicket to Arshad Iqbal after making a meagre nine off 27 deliveries. Mir Hamza came in with much enthusiasm and ended up making 33 runs off 38 balls studded with six fours and one maximum while Shahnawaz Dahani, last man to be dismissed, made 10 off 12. Pacers Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali and Arshad Iqbal all returned with three wickets apiece.