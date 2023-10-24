Pakistan to ensure legal entry of all foreigners in country: Solangi

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi says Pakistan as a responsible state will ensure that all foreigners enter the country legally.

He was talking to a delegation of Afghan journalists that called on him in Islamabad today.

The Information Minister said effective border management and security are in the interest of both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He said peace in Pakistan and Afghanistan is directly linked with each other.

The meeting discussed problems of Afghan journalists and visa related issues.

Murtaza Solangi said Ministry of Interior and Foreign Affairs will be contacted on visa issues of Afghan journalists.