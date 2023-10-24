Pakistan wants peaceful South Asia: FM Jilani

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani yesterday highlighted the importance of a peaceful and stable Asia Pacific and emphasized that Pakistan was ready to collaborate with ASEAN states in achieving the goals of confidence- building and conflict prevention. The Foreign Minister also reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for an international order based on principles such as peaceful co-existence, amicable dispute resolution, win-win cooperation, and shared prosperity.

The FM unveiled the plaque and inaugurated the ‘ASEAN Corner’ at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI). The event was characterized by ASEAN Envoys as a “milestone” in the growing Pakistan-ASEAN collaboration. The inauguration was followed by a Round Table discussion, entitled: “Forging Partnership: Exploring the Future Prospects of Pakistan- ASEAN Relations.”

The inauguration ceremony and Round Table attracted prominent diplomats, scholars, students, media, and businessman representatives. In his keynote address, Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to its special relations with the ASEAN member states. He stressed the need for common solutions to shared challenges, including climate change and terrorism.

He drew parallels between the success of ASEAN and the potential for Pakistan, highlighting the importance of initiatives like the ‘ASEAN Corner’ in fostering cooperation. Foreign Minister Jilani noted that Pakistan was actively engaged with ASEAN in various areas, including conducting courses on finance and banking. He expressed regret over the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) not realizing its potential due to regional politics, particularly India’s policies.

Foreign Minister Jilani emphasized the need to avoid bloc politics and geopolitical constructs that did not align with the unique geographical, historical, and cultural realities of the regions spanning the Indian and Pacific Oceans. In his remark at the outset, Director General ISSI Sohail Mahmood extended a warm welcome to all the participants and thanked the Foreign Minister and ASEAN Heads of Missions for their personal participation. He highlighted the significance of the ‘ASEAN Corner’, which as an idea was first conceived in the ISSI-ACI (ASEAN Committee in Islamabad) meeting in January 2023. Sohail Mahmood noted the strong historical and cultural ties between the people of Pakistan and ASEAN region and outlined the evolution of Pakistan-ASEAN relations over the past several decades. He added that besides increasing trade and investment ties, Pakistan was keen on strengthening hard and soft connectivity between the two sides. In this context, exploring the potential of Regional Comprehensive Partnership (RCEP) and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was of crucial importance.

The inauguration of the ASEAN Corner was followed by a Roundtable Discussion moderated by Dr. Talat Shabbir, Director CPSC, ISSI. Dr. Talat Shabbir highlighted the common security and economic partnerships between Pakistan and the ASEAN.

Ambassador Adam M. Tugio, Ambassador of Indonesia, said that a three-pronged approach for Pakistan and ASEAN was needed to mutually benefit, focusing on common interests and collaboration in areas like economy, information technology, and sustainable development goals. He encouraged intellectual exchanges through visits by Pakistani think tanks experts to the ASEAN events and frequent exchanges between relevant counterparts.