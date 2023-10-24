Pakistan-West Indies Women A One-Day series begins today

LAHORE -Pakistan Women A are all set to take on West Indies Women A in the three-match one-day se­ries, scheduled to take place at two venues in Lahore – Gaddafi Stadium and Ghani Institute for Cricket – from today (October 24) to October 29.

Following the one-day series, Pakistan Women A will partake in a T20 tri-series with West Indies Women A and Thailand’s emerging team from Novem­ber 3 to 8. Pakistan Women A and Thailand emerging team will also feature in two T20s, scheduled for November 10 and 11. This will mark West Indies Women A’s first tour to Pakistan.

Toss for the one-day match­es will take place at 8:30 am with the first ball to be bowled at 9:00 am. All games will be streamed live on PCB’s You­Tube channel. Pakistan Women A’s squad was announced after assessing performances of 28 players part of the probables camp held at the Lahore Coun­try Club in Muridke.

Pakistan team will be led by off-spinner Rameen Shamim, who has represented Pakistan in three ODIs and four T20Is thus far. She previously captained Pakistan Women A on their suc­cessful tour of West Indies in 2021, where they whitewashed the home side in both the T20 and one-day series. Gull Feroza, Omaima Sohail, Shawaal Zul­fiqar, Sidra Nawaz and Tuba Has­san are the other internationally capped players in the squad.

Additionally, Eyman Fatima and Anosha Nasir were part of Pakistan’s squad for the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup, where the side won three out of their five games. Eyman and Anosha were the highest run-getter and highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in the tournament, respectively.

Rameen Shamim, while talk­ing to PCB Digital, reflected on the side’s preparation for the series: “We have prepared well for the series. Our coach­es helped during the training camp, which was conducted in Muridke at the start of the month. We played practice matches and prepared keep­ing the conditions in mind... We know how the pitches act in Gaddafi [Stadium] and Ghani of [Institute Cricket] so we have prepared accordingly.

“It is a very big honour for me to captain Pakistan Women A, especially during a home series. Whenever we play a home se­ries, it is always a lot more excit­ing. Of course, there is pressure as well, but playing at home is a different experience altogether.”

Rashada Williams, captain of West Indies Women A, told PCB Digital: “It is a privilege to be here, playing for and represent­ing West Indies. It is an honour to lead the group. I am hoping to do my best and show my leader­ship qualities and gel the unit.

“We have practiced at the NCA and assessed the conditions of the surface…. The pitches are not as fast as our pitches in the Caribbean but they are still good wickets. Whether you bat first or bowl first, it is all about backing yourself.”

PAKISTAN WOMEN A SQUAD: Rameen Shamim (Captain), Am­ber Kainat, Anosha Nasir, Ey­man Fatima, Fatima Shahid, Gull Feroza (wk), Gull Rukh, Humna Bilal, Noreen Yaqoob, Omaima Sohail, Saima Malik, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Tas­mia Rubab and Tuba Hassan.