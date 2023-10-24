Palestinian envoy seeks Muslims support amid Israeli aggression

ISLAMABAD-The Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan, H.E Ahmed Jawad Rabei, visited the caretaker of Bari Imam Sarkar and custodian of Ratihoter, Pir Syed Haider Gillani, at Pir House Bari Imam on Monday. They discussed the Israeli aggression and brutality against helpless and innocent Palestinians in Gaza.

During the meeting, the Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan, H.E Ahmed Jawad Rabei, shared the horrifying atrocities committed by the Israeli Defense Force in Gaza. These acts resulted in the deaths of hundreds of innocent and impoverished Palestinians, including women and children. He emphasized that Palestine needs the support of Muslim countries during this challenging time.

The caretaker of Bari Imam House, Pir Syed Haider Gillani, expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people on behalf of the government of Pakistan and the nation. He mentioned that the Pakistani nation had sent tons of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, who are currently under siege by Israel.

Pir Syed Haider Ali Gillani called for the United Nations to debate the atrocities in Palestine and for the UNSC to pass a resolution to stop Israeli brutality. He also warned that such brutal actions could lead to increased hatred and more conflicts, emphasizing the importance of the OIC speaking out strongly in support of Palestine.

Speaking on behalf of the Pakistani people, he condemned the brutalities occurring in Gaza, the disproportionate reaction of Israel, and the apartheid policies in place for the last 30-40 years. He pointed out that hospitals in Gaza had been bombed, resulting in the deaths of more than 500 people. All of this, he said, only adds to the bitterness and conflict in the region.

The story ends with a reference to the custodian of Ratihoter, but it appears to be incomplete, and additional information may be missing.