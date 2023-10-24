Friday, October 27, 2023
“The stock market is filled with individuals who know the price of everything, but the value of nothing.”
The Tulip Mania, a speculative frenzy in the Dutch Golden Age during the 17th century, is a captivating chapter in financial history. It was a time when tulip bulbs became the objects of irrational obsession, fetching astronomical prices that rivaled the cost of a luxurious house. The craze, often considered one of the first recorded economic bubbles, saw people trading their homes and life savings for a single tulip bulb. The market eventually crashed in 1637, leaving countless investors penniless. The Tulip Mania serves as a cautionary tale, reminding us of the volatile nature of speculative markets and the consequences of irrational exuberance.

