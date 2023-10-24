PFA issues warning to 209 cereal units

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has served warning notices for improvement to 209 cereal production units and penalised 33 others with hefty fines over violations during the province-wide inspection drive. The authority also stopped production of a unit besides discarding more than 80kg of expired ingredients. PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said in a statement on Monday that the food safety teams inspected 268 cereal units across Punjab including 126 in Lahore division, 13 in Faisalabad, 39 in Sahiwal, 25 in Gujranwala.