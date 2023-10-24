PM calls for accelerating efforts to make Pakistan polio-free country

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has emphasized on accelerating efforts to make Pakistan a polio-free country.

Addressing a ceremony on the World Polio Day in Islamabad this afternoon, he said 99 percent of the world has become polio free with the exception of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan's Polio Programme is vigilant and robust and our health workers are rendering commendable services in eliminating the virus from the country.

The Prime Minister emphasized on moving forward to 2024 with a realization that the weight global eradication lies very much on our shoulders.

He said it is important to vaccinate every child before the poliovirus gets a chance to permanently change his life.

He said children of Pakistan and Afghanistan deserve a healthy childhood, where they can play and roam freely, like every child in the world.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar also commended and appreciated the polio workers and security personnel for their efforts and sacrifices in making Pakistan free of this disease.

He thanked global partners for their support and cooperation in fight against the poliovirus.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister distributed shields among polio workers and certificates of acknowledgement among the family members of security officials, who laid down their lives in this campaign against the virus.