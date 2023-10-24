Saturday, October 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PM calls for accelerating efforts to make Pakistan polio-free country

PM calls for accelerating efforts to make Pakistan polio-free country
Web Desk
8:34 PM | October 24, 2023
National

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has emphasized on accelerating efforts to make Pakistan a polio-free country.

Addressing a ceremony on the World Polio Day in Islamabad this afternoon, he said 99 percent of the world has become polio free with the exception of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan's Polio Programme is vigilant and robust and our health workers are rendering commendable services in eliminating the virus from the country. 

The Prime Minister emphasized on moving forward to 2024 with a realization that the weight global eradication lies very much on our shoulders.

He said it is important to vaccinate every child before the poliovirus gets a chance to permanently change his life.

He said children of Pakistan and Afghanistan deserve a healthy childhood, where they can play and roam freely, like every child in the world.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar also commended and appreciated the polio workers and security personnel for their efforts and sacrifices in making Pakistan free of this disease.

Colonialism on agenda for King Charles visit to Kenya

He thanked global partners for their support and cooperation in fight against the poliovirus.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister distributed shields among polio workers and certificates of acknowledgement among the family members of security officials, who laid down their lives in this campaign against the virus.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023