Saturday, October 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PML-N not happy with SC decision on military courts: Tarar

PML-N not happy with SC decision on military courts: Tarar
Our Staff Reporter
October 24, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   Deputy Secretary General Pakistan Muslim League-N Ataullah Tarar Monday expressed disappointment over Supreme Court’s decision to nullify the trial of civilians in the military courts saying that it will boost the morale of anti-national elements.

In a statement here, the PML-N leader said that Parliament had approved the resolution in June to try the May 9 accused in military courts. In the presence of this resolution of the Parliament, there is no scope for this judgment, he added.

Tarar said that there was a provision for right to appeal against the decisions of military courts which protects the legal rights of the accused. Defending civilians’ trials in the military courts, the PML-N leader maintained that there were many loopholes in the legal system due to which the accused escaped punishment. He pleaded that there are examples of special courts being created all over the world.

Colonialism on agenda for King Charles visit to Kenya

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023