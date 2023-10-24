PML-N not happy with SC decision on military courts: Tarar

LAHORE - Deputy Secretary General Pakistan Muslim League-N Ataullah Tarar Monday expressed disappointment over Supreme Court’s decision to nullify the trial of civilians in the military courts saying that it will boost the morale of anti-national elements.

In a statement here, the PML-N leader said that Parliament had approved the resolution in June to try the May 9 accused in military courts. In the presence of this resolution of the Parliament, there is no scope for this judgment, he added.

Tarar said that there was a provision for right to appeal against the decisions of military courts which protects the legal rights of the accused. Defending civilians’ trials in the military courts, the PML-N leader maintained that there were many loopholes in the legal system due to which the accused escaped punishment. He pleaded that there are examples of special courts being created all over the world.