Saturday, October 28, 2023
Police arrest 20 drug pushers, recover narcotics in Lahore

Agencies
October 24, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The police arrested 20 drug peddlers and recovered cache of narcotics during separate actions across the provincial capital on Monday. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that police launched crackdowns against elements involved in drugs business in various areas of the city. He said that 20 drug peddlers involved in selling drugs to students and common citizens were apprehended. The DIG Operations said that police recovered 29 kg hashish and 205 liter of liquor from possession of the detainees. The recovered narcotics were confiscated and detainees were being investigated after registering separate cases against them.

