Police arrest 24 suspected drug dealers, absconders

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad police arrested 24 proclaimed offenders and absconders as well as suspects involved in the illicit sale of narcotics, mainpuri and gutka. The police spokesman informed here on Monday that around 4,000 packets of mainpuri and raw material of around 500 packets were recovered from about a dozen suspects involved in the illegal trade of selling mainpuri and gutka. He said that 10 liters of moonshine liquor and 215 grams of hashish were also recovered. The arrests were made in the limits of Hussainabad, Cantt, Qasimabad, City, A-Section, Husri, Market, Baldia and Phuleli police stations, he added.