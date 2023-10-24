Polio a threat to the future generations of Pakistan, says Aseefa Bhutto

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Aseefa Bhutto Zardari said yesterday that polio had been a threat to the future generations of Pakistan for over two decades.

“The battle with polio has been going on for too long, and we must all come together and save our children from this disease through regular vaccination. We must all work towards a polio-free Pakistan,” she said in a message. She said with 53 positive environmental samples and 4 cases of polio reported in Pakistan in 2023 “out of which three are from KP and 1 from Sindh (Reported on 20th October, 2023), it is crucial for us that every child under the age of 5 is given Polio drops, and ensure that this disease stops spreading in our country, endangering the future of our children.”

In Sindh, the government under the PPP leadership, worked tirelessly towards polio eradication, and their efforts resulted in no polio case being reported in Sindh for 3 years. “We need to ensure we eradicate polio once and for all. The government is once again fighting to curb the spread of Polio virus. The back to back Polio campaigns ensure that our children are protected and remain polio free. We understand that communities across the country that are designated at high-risk for polio need the government to step up service delivery and improve water and sanitation conditions,” Aseefa said.

The PPP leader said keeping this in mind the Sindh government under the PPP invested in and provided communities with water filtration plants, experimental dispensaries, model EPI centers, mother and child health facilities, amongst other initiatives to help eradicate polio from the province and the country. “Our Polio Workers have made every effort to reach each child under five years of age, and immunize them with the two drops of polio vaccine, to ensure that the children of Pakistan have a bright, polio free future. I am eternally grateful for their efforts in helping eradicate this debilitating disease from Pakistan and the world. We must continue with the same effort and have regular campaigns to continuously protect our children,” she said.

She further said childhood immunization needs to stay our focus to prevent childhood diseases. “Vaccinations are crucial and necessary to protect our children from cruel, debilitating diseases. Polio is a dangerous disease that has no cure. It can cause paralysis and lifelong disability. It is our duty to ensure our children are fully vaccinated and are given the two drops of the polio vaccine every time teams come knocking at our doors,” she added. She said: “The Polio vaccine is the safest and most effective way to save your children from polio. Remember polio has no cure but can be easily prevented through vaccination. I request everyone to cooperate with the Polio workers and help save the future of Pakistan and eradicate polio. Let’s Make Polio History, once and for all.”