Political Etiquette

Casual comments regarding how women should behave in public, especially during public rallies, have now become commonplace and an unfortunate byproduct of political point-scoring. While such statements are not unique to any one politician, the tendency of insisting that women must conform to some specific code of conduct to be considered valuable is unimpressive and out of touch with the times.

The behavior of women in public gatherings should not be a matter for politicians to comment on, from any political party. In a coterie of largely male public speakers at such public gatherings, there is simply no need to mention the women present at all, unless it is to welcome them, or thank them for their vote and ask them what their representatives can do for them. The women present do not come to seek approval, rather it is the politicians at the pulpit who need the votes these women hold and control in their households.

General norms of decency are not in danger from the women in Pakistan, and their individual or group conduct in public gatherings should not be scrutinised. There is neither an invitation to do so, nor a standing ovation for doing it. Not even from the men. Times have changed and none wish to see their mothers, daughters, wives, sisters, friends lectured in these condescending tones. It is crucial that women are encouraged to take an active role in politics and public discourse without the fear of nitpicking and petty judgement being passed on their entirely unremarkable conduct.

As a general guideline for all political representatives, it is suggested to refrain from making statements that intrude upon the personal conduct and choices of citizens. Moreover, political representatives who seek the support of female voters must uphold the standards and values that their female constituents expect. Instead of making remarks on how peacefully they stand, politicians should engage with women on important issues, prioritise their concerns, and create policies that benefit them and society as a whole. Let us move forward, upholding the principles of respect, equality, and freedom for all citizens; men, and yes, women.