Friday, October 27, 2023
PPP observes Nusrat Bhutto’s death anniversary

Our Staff Reporter
October 24, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Pakistan People’s Party, under the supervision of Syed Sabitul-Hyder Bokhari organized a prayers ceremony on the death anniversary of Begum Nusrat Bhutto here yesterday. The ceremony was attended by a large number of representatives and members from affiliated organizations, including Nargis Faiz Malik, Raja Nuralahi, Raja Sughar Raja, Amjad Advocate, Khalid Bobby, Rana Rafiqat Naeem Kiani, and Iftikhar Shahzad, in addition to officials and workers from various units.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Sabit-ul-Hyder Bokhari stated that Begum Nusrat Bhutto proudly upheld the banner of the People’s Party against the tyranny of dictatorship and faced the fortress of autocracy with strength. She earned the title of Mother of Democracy. Begum Nusrat Bhutto raised her voice to reclaim the stolen rights of the people and faced batons on her head. Syed Sabit-ul-Hyder Bokhari further mentioned that the elucidation of the democratic manifesto in the country is the result of sacrifices made by the PPP leadership and workers.

Our Staff Reporter

