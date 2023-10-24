Princess Eugenie told she does not ‘look good in photographs’

LONDON - Princess Eugenie made a heart-breaking confession where she revealed that she was told she did not look good in photos. In an appearance on the White Wine Question Time podcast, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Fergie said that many have approached her in public and told her that she is “better looking in person”. She went on to share that living in the limelight brought upon her being photographed in all her awkward phases as well as have some ‘terrible’ photos taken of herself. “People come up to me and say ‘you’re much better looking in real life’.” However, despite the veiled digs, Princess Eugenie insisted that she had no qualms with the criticism and remained proud of her ‘incredibly strange looks’. However, she went on to add, “Beatrice and I, like many of our cousins, have had a really awkward phases. I’m proud of my incredibly strange looks.”