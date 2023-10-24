Saturday, October 28, 2023
Privatisation of schools

October 24, 2023
Opinions, Letters

With the announcement of privatising more than 1000 government schools and strange amendments in pension rules by Caretaker Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi, the government teach­ers from different cities of the province demanding the govern­ment rescind its decision were set to protest. In reaction, a massive crackdown was led by the Punjab Police towards government em­ployees. More than 100 people were arrested, and some were vic­timised by tear gas, as reported in some spots. That is to say, such an unwise step would halt the edu­cation sector, which is already lin­gering and confronting multi-di­mensional hindrances.

It would not be out of place to mention here that this policy will not only ignite outrageous feel­ings among government teachers towards the state, but it will also tarnishe the quality of education. Similarly, such an irrational move will alienate 40% of the state pop­ulation from the perks of educa­tion, as such remarkable masses are the lowest strata of society and are unable to pay the hefty fees of private institutions.

Likewise, the government deci­sion to amend pension rules also seems pretty objectionable. A move is being carried out in such a cumbersome scenario when it is already not feasible for a govern­ment teacher to make both ends meet with a small amount of sal­ary. In a nutshell, it would have been prudent if the government had shared a table with protestors to seek a viable way forward.

SAIF UR REHMAN,

Lahore.

