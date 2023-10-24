Privatisation of schools

With the announcement of privatising more than 1000 government schools and strange amendments in pension rules by Caretaker Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi, the government teach­ers from different cities of the province demanding the govern­ment rescind its decision were set to protest. In reaction, a massive crackdown was led by the Punjab Police towards government em­ployees. More than 100 people were arrested, and some were vic­timised by tear gas, as reported in some spots. That is to say, such an unwise step would halt the edu­cation sector, which is already lin­gering and confronting multi-di­mensional hindrances.

It would not be out of place to mention here that this policy will not only ignite outrageous feel­ings among government teachers towards the state, but it will also tarnishe the quality of education. Similarly, such an irrational move will alienate 40% of the state pop­ulation from the perks of educa­tion, as such remarkable masses are the lowest strata of society and are unable to pay the hefty fees of private institutions.

Likewise, the government deci­sion to amend pension rules also seems pretty objectionable. A move is being carried out in such a cumbersome scenario when it is already not feasible for a govern­ment teacher to make both ends meet with a small amount of sal­ary. In a nutshell, it would have been prudent if the government had shared a table with protestors to seek a viable way forward.

SAIF UR REHMAN,

Lahore.