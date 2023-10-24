Privatisation of schools

With the announcement of privatising more than 1000 government schools and strange amendments in pension rules by Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the government teachers from different cities of the province demanding the government rescind its decision were set to protest. In reaction, a massive crackdown was led by the Punjab Police towards government employees. More than 100 people were arrested, and some were victimised by tear gas, as reported in some spots. That is to say, such an unwise step would halt the education sector, which is already lingering and confronting multi-dimensional hindrances.
It would not be out of place to mention here that this policy will not only ignite outrageous feelings among government teachers towards the state, but it will also tarnishe the quality of education. Similarly, such an irrational move will alienate 40% of the state population from the perks of education, as such remarkable masses are the lowest strata of society and are unable to pay the hefty fees of private institutions.
Likewise, the government decision to amend pension rules also seems pretty objectionable. A move is being carried out in such a cumbersome scenario when it is already not feasible for a government teacher to make both ends meet with a small amount of salary. In a nutshell, it would have been prudent if the government had shared a table with protestors to seek a viable way forward.
SAIF UR REHMAN,
Lahore.