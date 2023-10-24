Saturday, October 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PSX stays bullish

PSX stays bullish
APP
October 24, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 338.96 points, a pos­itive change of 0.67 per cent, closing at 51,070.83 points against 50,731.87 points the previous day. A total of 364,070,705 shares valuing Rs.15.930 billion were trad­ed during the day as com­pared to 430,052,557 shares valuing Rs.14.611 billion the previous day. As many as 352 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 171 of them record­ed gains and 150 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 31 companies re­mained unchanged.

Tags:

APP

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023