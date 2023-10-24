PSX stays bullish

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 338.96 points, a positive change of 0.67 per cent, closing at 51,070.83 points against 50,731.87 points the previous day. A total of 364,070,705 shares valuing Rs.15.930 billion were traded during the day as compared to 430,052,557 shares valuing Rs.14.611 billion the previous day. As many as 352 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 171 of them recorded gains and 150 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 31 companies remained unchanged.