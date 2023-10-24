PSX stays bullish

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 338.96 points, a pos­itive change of 0.67 per cent, closing at 51,070.83 points against 50,731.87 points the previous day. A total of 364,070,705 shares valuing Rs.15.930 billion were trad­ed during the day as com­pared to 430,052,557 shares valuing Rs.14.611 billion the previous day. As many as 352 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 171 of them record­ed gains and 150 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 31 companies re­mained unchanged.