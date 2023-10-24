PTI chief to be indicted in ECP contempt case on Tuesday

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed the contempt proceedings against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman for hearing.

According to details, the PTI chief will be indicted on October 24 in the contempt of court case, while the petition seeking his removal as the party chairman has been fixed for hearing on October 26.

Sources in the Ministry of Interior said the PTI chairman could not be presented before the ECP due to security concerns.

It is important to mention here that as per the production orders, the PTI chairman has to be presented before the ECP in the contempt case on October 24.