Public transport overcharges despite oil price cut  

RAWALPINDI - Public and private transporters are overcharging passengers despite the government’s significant reduction in oil prices. The Public Transport Union has also refused to lower public transport fares, according to numerous citizens interviewed by The Nation on Monday.

They reported that key officials, including the Commissioner of Rawalpindi Division, Deputy Commissioner, and Secretary of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), have failed to take action against transporters who are exploiting poor passengers in various parts of the district.

Azam Khan, a government servant, pointed out that despite a significant reduction in POL prices, the public transport union has failed to reduce fares. He cited examples of transporters charging Rs. 50 to 60 for stop-to-stop fares on Adiala Road and Katcheri, and even engaging in confrontations with elderly passengers who question the high fares.

Another passenger, Imran Ali, shared that he pays Rs. 70 for a daily journey from Chakri to Chungi Number 22 in Suzuki carry vehicles.

He called for government and RTA intervention to lower fares. Many passengers expressed frustration with private transport owners who they believe are exploiting passengers by charging exorbitant fares. They urged the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, and Secretary of RTA to take action against such practices.

A representative of the transport union explained that most public transport, including buses and vans, operates on diesel, which is more expensive than petrol. Therefore, they claim they can’t reduce fares. The commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, and Secretary of RTA were unavailable for comments.