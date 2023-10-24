Punjab govt suspends Nawaz Sharif's sentence in Al-Azizia reference

Punjab government on Tuesday suspended former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s sentence in Al-Azizia reference.

The PML-N leader had requested the Punjab government to suspend his conviction. The former prime minister, in his request, had referred to the decision of Islamabad High Court and pleaded the Punjab government for suspending his sentence.

The caretaker Punjab government gave approval for suspension of elder Sharif’s sentence.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up Nawaz Sharif petitions seeking revival of his appeals in Avenfield and Al-Azazia references today (Tuesday), Dunya News reported.

The Islamabad High Court has formed a division bench to hear petitions of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. The two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will hear the pleas.

Amjad Pervaiz Advocate, counsel for the former prime minister, filed the applications urging the IHC to restore his client’s appeals in the Avenfield property and Al-Azizia Steel Mills references, and give its decisions after hearing arguments on merit.