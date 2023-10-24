Robbers plunder cash from three petrol stations within six hours

Robbers went on the rampage in several areas of the city with three hits of Rs2 billion at three petrol stations within six hours, exposing police claim that they have improved law and order situation in the city.

In the first incident in Sukhan area, four robbers stormed a petrol station and snatched weapons from the security guards before taking away Rs32,000 from its cashier.

The incident took place at 6am. Police arrived at the crime scene to collect forensic evidence.

In the second incident in Al-Karam FC area at 11:30 am, four robbers on two bikes barged into a petrol station and snatched Rs1,800,000 from the cashier of the station, who was about to leave for depositing the amount in a bank.

In the third incident in Mominabad Faqir Colony, two robbers riding a bike reached a filling station and snatched away cash from its employees and escaped.

Police have taken footages of these three incidents and set out to investigate the matter with the help of these clips.