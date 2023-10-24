Rupee sheds 33 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Monday witnessed a 33-paisa devaluation against the US dollar in the inter­bank trading and closed at Rs 279.12 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.79. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 280.25 and Rs 283 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 82 paisas to close at Rs296.06 against the last day’s clos­ing of Rs 295.24, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen went up by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.86, whereas an increase of Rs 1.93 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the Brit­ish Pound, which traded at Rs339.81 as compared to the last closing of Rs337.88. The exchange rates of the Emir­ates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 09 and 08 paisas to close at Rs 75.99 and Rs 74.40 respectively.