Sanjrani calls Senate session on Palestine crisis

ISLAMABAD-Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has decided to convene a special session of the Senate this week to address the pressing issue of the ongoing Palestine situation, following bombings by the Israeli Army in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Leader of the House in Senate Senator Ishaq Dar and Parliamentary Leader of the Balochistan Awami Party Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar had written letters to the Chairman Senate, urging him to convene a session of the Upper House of Parliament to deliberate on the situation in Palestine. This session aims to emphasize Pakistan’s commitment to peace, justice, and solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem and all other political parties in the house have also expressed their unanimous support for convening the session.

The session will provide lawmakers with an opportunity to voice their opinions, share insights, and contribute to a comprehensive discussion regarding the ongoing situation in Palestine.

Earlier, the Chairman Senate had scuttled two attempts of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to requisition the house to discuss the Jaranwala violence targeting the Christian community and Israeli atrocities on Palestinians in Gaza.

The last session of the Senate was held on Aug 9 — the last day of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government.