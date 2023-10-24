 SBP introduces new measures to facilitate IT exporters, freelancers

ISLAMABAD - In order to facilitate the IT ex­porters to boost the exports of IT and IT enabled services, SBP has increased the per­missible retention limit of IT exporters from 35% to 50% of their export proceeds in the Exporters’ Specialized For­eign Currency Accounts (ES­FCAs). Further, the usage of the balances available in the ESFCAs has been simplified by allowing the IT exporters to make their payments from these accounts without any approval from SBP or banks. The banks have also been advised to facilitate issuance of debit cards, enabling the IT exporters to make online payments from the balances available in their ESFCAs. Moreover, a new Framework for Freelancers has been in­troduced to further ease the opening of their bank ac­counts and allow higher re­tention of amounts in their FCY accounts. The freelanc­ers will now be able to open the bank accounts both digi­tally and physically at their choice with minimum docu­mentation requirements. Further, their ESFCAs shall be opened concurrently with the opening of their primary PKR account. The freelancers can retain 50% of their export proceeds or USD 5,000/- per month, whichever is higher, in their ESFCAs and can make all payments from these ac­counts without any approval from SBP or banks.