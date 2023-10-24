SC decision sparks controversy over military law trials for civilians

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan ruling a day earlier seemingly contradicts previous decisions concerning the trial of civilians under military law. This move has elicited strong reactions, given the potential implications for national security and justice, according to some legal analysts and observers.

Historically, under the Pakistan Army Act of 1952 and 1967, thousands of civilians have faced military trials. The country’s top court, in its previous judgments, upheld these proceedings. Notably, in 2015, 11 justices validated civilian trials in military courts. However, this latest decision might pave the way for the accused rioters of the May 9 incident to escape the stringent military laws. Critics argue that this could lead to their easy release, given the perceived weaknesses in Pakistan’s criminal procedure.

A significant concern is about the precedent this ruling has set. Incidents like the attacks on GHQ Rawalpindi, Corps Commander House Lahore, PAF Base Mianwali, and several other military installations have historically been addressed by military courts due to the gravity of the crimes. The list of offences from the May 9 incident alone is extensive. The decision has raised eyebrows internationally too. Both the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the International Court of Justice have recognized verdicts under the Army Act as adhering to due process in the past.

Critics warn that this judgment might embolden individuals with extremist tendencies. They fear that viewing attacks on military establishments as mere routine occurrences could increase. As one analyst commented, “The State of Pakistan should appeal immediately to maintain its authority.” Interestingly, the Parliament of Pakistan, post May 9 incident, had passed a clear resolution advocating for the trial of the involved culprits in military courts. There’s also the challenge of the numerous civilians working within the installations of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

With this ruling, it appears that even heinous crimes might not qualify for military trials, stirring concern among many. Those opposing the verdict argue that if civil courts grant immunity to the May 9 perpetrators, it could erode public confidence in the judicial system and embolden criminals.

They are urging the federal government to file a petition posthaste. The speed of the decision, especially regarding a matter as sensitive as national security, has been another point of contention. Critics argue that it doesn’t align with constitutional mandates. This ruling has indeed ignited a heated debate, with many awaiting the government’s next move closely.