Siraj asks workers to start preparations for elections

HYDERABAD-Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Siraj ul Haq Monday said that the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) is the party of people whose workers live among the people, they are useful in their sufferings, workers should start preparing for the elections.

He was addressing a special gathering of the party and a breakfast meeting here in Latifabad. The Central Naib Ameer Asadullah Bhutto, Ameer JI Sindh Muhammad Hussain Mahenti and District Ameer Aqeel Ahmed Khan along with Abdul Waheed Qureshi, Hafiz Tahir Majeed, Secretary Information Sindh Mujahid Channa, Imtiaz Palari, Irfan Qaimkhani and others were present on the occasion. He said that we are aware of the problems and difficulties of Hyderabad, stating that those elected from here have disappointed the public and now, it’s time for our nominated candidates and workers to intensify their public outreach campaign, knock on every door and convey our message to the general public. Condemning the Israeli aggression on Palestine, he said that it was a pity that the United States and Britain were supporting the humanitarian atrocities of the Zionists Israel openly admits war crimes and a painful aspect was the attitude of the Muslim rulers. He said that the Muslim Ummah was with the oppressed Palestinians. He urged the responsible individuals to collect funds for the Palestinian people and make Palestine the theme of public meetings.

On this occasion, Al-Khidmat Hyderabad presented a cheque of Rs 10 million rupees on behalf of the people, while the people also presented donations of thousands of rupees individually. Siraj condoles death of Shahid Aziz Ghauri Jamait-e- Islami (JI) Ameer Siraj ul Haque on Monday expressed condolence on the demise of the Deputy Director HAD Shahid Aziz Ghauri with his brothers.

He offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant solace to the bereaved family. Later, talking to the media, Siraj ul Haque expressed his deep sorrow over the barbaric acts of Israel on Palestine and demanded Muslim Countries play a positive role in highlighting this core issue.