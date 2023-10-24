Three bail applications of Imran Khan postponed till Nov 06 at Anti-terrorism Court, Islamabad

Hearing of bail applications against Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi have been postponed till Nov 06 due to absence of Special Court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain from the court today.

Bail applications were against two cases of Thana Khanna and one in Bara kahu, Islamabad for vandalism, shutting down businesses forcefully and violation of section 144 on March 14th, 2023.

Case number against Imran Khan were 242 and 243 at Thana Khanna and 128 at Bara Kahu.

6 Bail applications of Imran Khan are set for hearing at session and district court in Islamabad today as well.

There were two bail applications against Shah Mehmood Qureshi as well which are also postponed till November 6th due to absence of Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain.

Islamabad High Court on October 2nd restored the bail of former prime minister Imran Khan in nine different cases by annulling the different trial courts' decisions to cancel the same.