U-16 Inter-Division Hockey, Wrestling events from 26th 

LAHORE - Sports and Youth Affairs Depart­ment Punjab will organize the U-16 Inter-Division Hockey and Mat Wrestling competitions un­der SBP’s Annual Sports Calen­dar programme at Nishtar Park Sports Complex from October 26 to 31. As many as 423 male and female players will partici­pate in these competitions. A total of 36 hockey players (18 boys and as many girls) and 10 wrestlers from each division will exhibit their potential in the six-day competitions. DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail on Monday said that U-16 Talent Hunt Pro­gramme is being organized at a large scale for the first time to unearth fresh talent. “Hundreds of talented players are featuring in these competitions and we are quite upbeat to find several promising athletes from this grand event.”