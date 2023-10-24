Saturday, October 28, 2023
UNESCO okays to establish UNESCO Chairs in Futures Literacy, Future Studies at IU Karachi

APP
October 24, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Institute of Futures Studies (IFS) has announced that United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization - UNESCO has accorded the approval to establish “UNESCO Chairs in Futures Literacy and Futures Studies (FLFS)” at Iqra University, here. A statement on Monday marked it a significant step forward in the promotion of FLFS within Pakistan and beyond. “We are deeply honored and excited by UNESCO’s approval of our initiative,” Dean Social Sciences and Founding Director, IMAGINE - IFS Prof. Dr. Shams Hamid said. This endeavor is set to establish the very first “UNESCO Chair in FLFS” within Pakistan, marking a groundbreaking development in the field. Professor Dr. Shams Hamid said, “This achievement not only represents a significant stride in our mission but also opens doors to extensive collaboration, research, and knowledge exchange in the domain of FLFS.

APP

