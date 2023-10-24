Vehari police launch operation against criminal outlaws

VEHARI - Under instructions of District Police Officer Vehari Mohammad Isa Khan, police have launched general hold-up, snap-checking and surprise blockades to prevent the movement of criminal elements and control crime to create a sense of security among citizens.

Due to this excellent strategy of the police, law enforcement agencies have not received any calls in the last 24 hours, but 31 suspects were arrested, including 18 criminal advertisers, 11 drug dealers and 2 gun illegals. 306 liters of alcohol and 2 pistols were recovered from the suspects. On the occasion, District Police Officer Vehari Mohammad Isa Khan urged police officers and personnel to treat citizens with dignity and morality during the checking, general hold-up, blockade. He issued orders to monitor suspects, drug dealers and illegal weapons, asking that the land of Vehari district be narrowed down for criminals.

DEPUTY COMMISSIONER INAUGURATES HEALTH WEEK PROGRAM IN VEHARI

Deputy Commissioner Vehari Syed Asif Hussain Shah inaugurated health week program in DHQ Vehari.

He directed that emergency patients should be treated on priority basis. He said the relatives of the patients be provided seating and drinking water facility, lights should be functional and hospital must be cleaned.