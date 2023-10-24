Woman struck by train dies

HYDERABAD-A woman was killed after she was struck by a train while crossing the railway track in the GOR colony area here on Monday. The police informed that they arrested the husband of 38-year-old Hina Sultana, a resident of Multani Mohalla because the woman’s brother had accused him of killing his sister. However, the police said that after an initial inquiry, it turned out that Aamir Raza, husband, did not kill his wife and that her death was an accident.

The SHO GOR police station Akhtar Ali Katpar said that her postmortem was conducted because of the murder suspicion. He added that the deceased was the mother of 6 children. Her dead body was later handed over to her husband for the burial.