Women’s Rights

The Chairperson of the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), Nilofar Bakhtiar, has issued an impassioned plea to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, stressing the critical importance of addressing the escalating issue of violence against women in the country. The recent surge in gender-based violence cases, exemplified by the harrowing Noor Mukaddam murder case, highlights the urgent need for the government to take swift and transparent legal action to ensure the well-being of victims and to send a clear message to potential perpetrators.

The NCSW, a statutory body mandated to combat discrimination against women in Pakistan, holds the responsibility to promote and safeguard the social, economic, political, and legal rights of women in accordance with the country’s constitution and international commitments. In her letter to the Chief Justice, Bakhtiar underlines the pressing crisis of violence against women in Pakistan.

The shocking brutality of the Noor Mukaddam case, where a young woman was brutally murdered in Islamabad, sent shockwaves throughout the nation. The urgency to comprehensively address such crises cannot be understated. As we commemorate Noor’s birthday, we are reminded of the lives lost and the countless others who remain at risk.

A prompt and transparent legal process is essential not only for delivering justice but also for providing closure to victims and their families. Furthermore, it serves as a powerful deterrent to potential perpetrators. Swift trials and appropriate punishments are the cornerstones of accountability, breaking the cycle of violence against women. Chief Justice Isa has a unique and influential role to play in this process.

It is a call to action for the Chief Justice to use his office to prioritise and expedite cases related to violence against women. Ensuring timely trials and delivering just penalties for the guilty can send a resounding message that society will not tolerate such heinous acts. A swift judicial response has the potential to transform the narrative surrounding women’s safety in Pakistan and contribute significantly to enhancing the well-being and security of women.