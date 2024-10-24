Thursday, October 24, 2024
115 more dengue patients reported in Rawalpindi

October 24, 2024
Rawalpindi  -  As many as 115 more dengue patients were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours. The variation continues with up and down numbers on a daily basis.

According to the data released by District Health Authority on Wednesday, 219 patients are under treatment in allied hospitals. Since January, 3735 patients have been diagnosed with dengue fever, still less than those were in the year 2023.

The report shows 59 patients belonging to Peri Urban areas of Pothohar Town were reported during the last 24 hours, whereas, 19 people were diagnosed with dengue syndrome from RCB areas.

The report shows 8 dengue fatalities including 1 from Murree district.

The District Health Authority, Rawalpindi has urged the citizens to follow Dengue SOPs by exercising self-responsibilities.

