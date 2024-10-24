131 new sports uplift schemes being launched this year

LAHORE - Director General Youth Affairs Punjab Pervez Iqbal has said that as many as 131 new sports development schemes are being launched this year. He shared this information while presiding over an important meeting regarding sports development schemes of the province at the National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. The tenders of all sports development schemes were also reviewed in the meeting. Director Admin Dr M Kaleem, Project Director PMU Qaiser Raza, Deputy Director Zahoor Ahmed, Tariq Khanzada, legal consultant Ikram Bari and other officials participated in the key meeting. Addressing the meeting, Pervez Iqbal said that 158 sports schemes are in progress for the development of sports across the Punjab province.

“A total of 58 old sports complexes will be restored and made functional for regular sports activities in different parts of the province,” he added.

He further said that the construction of new sports complexes and grounds will help a lot in providing sufficient opportunities to our talented youth to express their hidden sports potential. “Effective steps are being taken for establishing best sports infrastructure across the Punjab,” he explained.