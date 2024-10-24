134 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE - The Punjab Health Department has confirmed 134 new cases of dengue across the province in the last 24 hours, with Rawalpindi reporting the highest number of cases at 116. Lahore recorded 6 cases, Sahiwal 3, and Attock 2. One case each was also reported in Chakwal, Bahawalpur, Sheikhupura, Sargodha, Sialkot, Okara and Gujrat. Over the past week, the province has seen a surge in dengue cases, with 772 new infections, bringing the total number of cases in Punjab for 2024 to 4,528. The Health Department assured that all public hospitals are well-prepared to manage the outbreak, with sufficient stocks of medicine available. In response to the rise in cases, the department issued a strong advisory, urging the public to maintain clean and dry surroundings to prevent the spread of the virus. Citizens are also encouraged to cooperate fully with health teams actively working to curb the outbreak. For those seeking treatment, information, or wishing to lodge complaints related to dengue, the Health Department has provided a free helpline 1033. Health officials emphasized the importance of public vigilance and proactive measures to contain the spread of dengue across the province.