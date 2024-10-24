Thursday, October 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

All democratic forces united for survival of democracy: Khuhro

Our Staff Reporter
October 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA  -  President of Pakistan People’s Party Sindh Nisar Khuhro has said in his statement on Wednesday on the occasion of the 13th death anniversary of Madher-e-Jamhoorat Begum Nusrat Bhutto that today is a day of devotion and devotion in the whole of Sindh.

Being celebrated with respect, he said that on this day, we pay tribute to her he said that we follow the her struggle for restoration of the democracy her and continued it.   He said that the services of Begum Nusrat Bhutto, the mother of democracy in the restoration of democracy, cannot be forgotten. Begum Nusrat Bhutto fought the dictatorship bravely.  He said that we salute the sacrifices made by Begum Nusrat Bhutto for the sake of democracy. He said that all the democratic forces are united for the survival of democracy, constitution, law and supremacy of the parliament and the non-democratic thinkers have always been defeated.   He said that the Bhutto family and the leadership of the People’s Party sacrificed their lives in jail and today a social media leader is crying to get out of jail.  The approval of the 26th amendment is a victory for democratic forces and democracy.

Pakistan condemns attack on Turkish aviation site, 5 dead

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1729657737.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024