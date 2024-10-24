APTA KP to hold protest sit-in on Nov 5

Peshawar - The All-Primary Teachers’ Association (APTA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced a protest sit-in on November 5 in Peshawar against the provincial government.

APTA president Azizullah Khan stated that on January 17 of last year, the former provincial cabinet had approved the upgradation of all cadre teachers, including primary school teachers. He said that according to the law, the decision was to be implemented from July 1, 2023, but no practical steps have been taken by the government.

Azizullah Khan mentioned that during this time, they held multiple jirgas with political party leaders and met with ministers and elected members of the tribal areas. He appealed to the government to issue a notification for the upgradation of primary school teachers in accordance with the rule of law.

In October 2022, APTA held a five-day protest in Peshawar, where hundreds of primary teachers participated. Their demand for upgradation was accepted by the then PTI-led government, but it remains unimplemented. The association has now decided to relaunch its protest movement to demand the issuance of the upgradation notification.

Azizullah Khan warned that over 10,000 male and female primary school teachers will participate in the protest, and starting from November 5, around 26,000 primary schools across the province will go on an indefinite strike.