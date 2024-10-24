Army, WAPDA and KPK triumph at KPT 7th National Men’s Softball Championship

LAHORE - Pakistan Army, Pakistan WAPDA, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secured victories in their respective matches on the opening day of the KPT 7th National Men’s Softball Championship 2024 being held in Karachi. In the first match held at KPT Football Ground, WAPDA defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 13-4. Jawad Ali from WAPDA scored three home runs, while Abdullah, Fazlur Rehman, and Ehtesham Khan contributed two runs each. For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Atif Khan scored two runs. In the second match, Army clinched a one-sided victory against Balochistan, winning by 16 runs. Balochistan failed to score any runs. From Army’s side, Waseem scored three home runs, while Asad Ali and Shehzad made two runs each. In the third match, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Pakistan Police by 11-5, winning by an inning and five runs. For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Atif made three runs, while Saeed and Moazz contributed two runs each. The championship was inaugurated by chief guest, Provincial Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs, Sindh, Jalaluddin Mehr, who hit the ball to mark the event’s start.

Also present at the occasion were Additional Commissioner Karachi Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, President of Softball Federation Asif Azeem, Chairperson Yasmeen Haider, Secretary Naseem Khan, Patron Waseem Hashmi, KPT Sports Manager Maj (R) Mahmood Riaz, Secretary SOA Ahmed Ali Rajput, SSA Secretary Zeeshan Merchant, and Commissioner Karachi’s Director of Sports Ghulam Muhammad Khan, among others.

Addressing the event, Sports Secretary Jalaluddin Mehr expressed pride in hosting the National Championship in Sindh and hoped that players from across the country would enjoy Sindh’s traditional hospitality while showcasing excellent performances. He affirmed that the Sports Department of the Sindh government would take all necessary steps to promote softball. Mehr encouraged the players to demonstrate sportsmanship to preserve the true spirit of the sport and competition.

Additional Commissioner Karachi Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah commended the efforts of the Softball Federation of Pakistan for organizing the National Championship, expressing confidence that the event would be memorable and that players would leave with pleasant memories. President of the Federation, Asif Azeem, thanked KPT management, the Sports Department of Sindh, and other supporting institutions, stating that new talent discovered during the championship would be considered for Pakistan’s national camp.