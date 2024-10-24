Arrangements for outsourcing sanitation system enter final stage

LAHORE - Arrangements for outsourcing the sanitation system in Punjab entered the final stage. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will inaugurate the outsourcing model next month (Nov). Before handing over the responsibility to the contractors, the garbage heaps that have been there for a long time have also been started to be removed. In this regard, a meeting was held in the civil secretariat under the chair of Local Govt Minister Zeeshan Rafiq here on Wednesday. Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmad Mian, Special Secretary Ms Asia Gul, CEO of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Babar Sahib Din were present in the meeting while CEOs of different waste management companies across the province participated through video link. On this occasion, new models of sanitation in Lahore and progress on outsourcing programs in other areas were reviewed in detail. Local Govt Minister Zeeshan Rafiq said that the process of selection of contractors in 76 tehsils of Punjab has been completed. “The bidding of contractors in the rest of tehsils will be completed this month”, he said. However, the minister said that Lahore and Sahiwal’s Waste Management Companies are not being included in the outsourcing process in the first phase.

Zeeshan Rafiq further said that control rooms have also been established at the provincial, divisional and district levels for effective monitoring of the new system. Zeeshan Rafiq said that the Chief Minister’s vision of a clean Punjab will emerge as an important chapter in the country’s history. “We will create such an effective sanitation system that will be an example not only in Pakistan but in the entire region”, he vowed.