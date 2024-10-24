Thursday, October 24, 2024
Begum Nusrat Bhutto’s 13th death anniversary observed

Our Staff Reporter
October 24, 2024
SUKKUR  -  The 13th death anniversary of Mother of the Republic Begum Nusrat Bhutto was celebrated with devotion and respect by the People’s Party Larkana district at New Dero House on Wednesday. On the occasion of the anniversary, a congregational prayer was held at New Darrow House through recitation of the Quran. A number of Party workers including former MNA Nasiban Chana, PPP leader Nisar Bhutto, Imran Jatoi, Syed Arshad Rashidi and other elected local representatives participated. After Quran recitation, langar was distributed, after which the convoy of workers left for Khudabakhsh Bhutto where Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and other martyrs paid their respects.

Our Staff Reporter

