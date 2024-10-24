Thursday, October 24, 2024
Bidding for PIA sell-off on Oct 30, NA told

Bidding for PIA sell-off on Oct 30, NA told
Javaid-ur-Rahman
October 24, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The National Assembly in Wednesday’s sitting informed that the final bidding for privatization of PIA Corporation Limited will be held on October 30.

“The five-year privatization program envisages privatization of twenty-four entities of the country,” said Parliamentary Secretary Gul Asghar Khan, responding to question raised by opposition benches.

He said that 10 government enterprises will be privatized in the first phase. The house in yesterday’s proceedings saw thin presence of lawmakers from both sides of the aisle. The house passed the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Amendment Bill 2024 which was moved by Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz.

Earlier, Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz clarified that there were no restrictions on industries regarding the import of raw materials.

The Minister said that inflation has come down to 6.9 percent with prudent measures taken by the government.

Pakistan condemns attack on Turkish aviation site, 5 dead

About the water supply scheme, Parliamentary Secretary for Planning Wajiha Qamar said that Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme K-4 will be completed by next year.

“There is no issue of funds for this important project,” she clarified

The Minister said that thirty billion rupees have been allocated to the Ministry of Water Resources for the project.

Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz, responding to a calling attention notice, said it is priority of the government to take steps to check tax fraud.

He said that apart from legislative measures, capacity building of FBR is being carried out in terms of both technology and human resource.

