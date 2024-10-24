Thursday, October 24, 2024
Bushra Bibi released on bail after extended imprisonment

Web Desk
2:10 PM | October 24, 2024
National

Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has been released from prison on bail after spending nearly nine months behind bars.

Her release follows a decision by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to grant bail in the new Toshakhana case, requiring surety bonds of Rs 1 million.

Bushra Bibi was arrested after a court convicted and sentenced her and her husband to 14 years in prison on January 31 for illegally retaining and selling state gifts while Khan was in power.

This is a developing story...

