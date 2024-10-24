Thursday, October 24, 2024
Bushra’s involvement in politics was solely to receive diamond rings: Azma Bokhari

Claims after taking over PM House, Bushra’s main role was to steal valuable gifts from the Toshakhana

Our Staff Reporter
October 24, 2024
LAHORE  -  Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari Wednesday questioned whether there was any connection between Bushra Bibi and politics, stating that her involvement was primarily limited to appointing officials in exchange for bribes ranging from 30 to 50 million rupees. In a statement about PTI founder’s spouse Bushra bibi, the minister claimed that after taking over the PM House, Bushra’s main role was to steal valuable gifts from the Toshakhana.

Referring to the PTI leadership, she accused this group of undermining the foundations of the country, suggesting they now play the “woman card” to present themselves as apolitical. According to her, nothing in the country could proceed without Bushra’s approval during their tenure.

The information minister remarked that Bushra’s primary focus appeared to be collecting diamond rings. Additionally, she alleged that Bushra had facilitated the escape of Farah Gogi after significant looting occurred.

Pakistan condemns attack on Turkish aviation site, 5 dead

Our Staff Reporter

