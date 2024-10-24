Car lifter killed, another held after police encounter

KARACHI - One car lifter was killed and another held in exchange of fire with police here in the metropolis on Wednesday.

According to details, the police engaged a two-member gang of robbers fleeing after snatching a car was engaged by police near Dalmia Shanti Nagar area of Karachi. An exchange of fire took place between police and fleeing and car lifters in which one robber was killed while other was held besides recovery of the snatched car. The body was shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities, and police after registering a case against the detainee started investigations.

MQM MNA Rana Ansar’s son dies in road accident

The son of MQM Pakistan’s MNA Raana Ansar and senior journalist late Ansar Naqvi, died in a road accident here on Wednesday, according to private tv channel report. According to police, the accident occurred due to overspeeding, resulting in death of Shazaib Naqvi and injures to his friend. The accident took place near English Boat House at Clifton Bypass. The police team completed investigation into the accident, concluding that the mishap was a result of over-speeding.

Namaz-i-Janaza of late Shahzeb will be offered at Askari-4 in Gulistan e Jauhar after Isha prayers, family sources confirmed.